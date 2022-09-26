Drug dealer attacked kebab shop with knife in row over takeaway

A drug dealer left owners of a kebab shop fearing for their lives after wielding a knife during a row over his takeaway meal.

Callum Green, 20, smashed windows because he was unhappy with the meat in his kebab, before later returning brandishing a 30cm knife.

Norwich Crown Court heard staff were left terrified when he and another man went on a drunken rampage at the fast food premises on St Peter’s Road in Great Yarmouth.

CCTV caught the outside of the shop windows being smashed and repeatedly stabbed using the knife while the second man threw furniture at the staff during the incident in September 2020.

Green, of Morgans Way in Hevingham, was pursued by the business owner while he dialled 999, the court was told.

A police chase later saw him arrested after officers used a Taser to detain him. When searched he was found to have 17 wraps of crack and four wraps of cocaine on him.

Green had previously pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, affray, damaging property and having a bladed article.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said the offences had occurred when Green was aged 18 and came after he had built up a drugs debt that he had been pressured to repay.

He said his actions showed a degree of “immaturity and naivety” but that he had been subject of “encouragement if not coercion”.

He had since taken actions to address alcohol and drugs issues and had “matured significantly”, added Mr Cowe.

Sentencing him to two year imprisonment suspended for 12 months, Judge Alice Robinson said: “I’ve seen the CCTV and the disgraceful behaviour of yourself and your associate.”

She said the incident had been simply because he was “unhappy with food you had been supplied within this fast food shop”

The drugs offences were serious because “class A drugs cause misery”, she added.

Green was told she had carefully considered whether to impose an immediate jail term but had been impressed by his progress to turn his life around.