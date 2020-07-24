Mother injured in hit-and-run while helping child out of car

North Drive, in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Archant

A mother suffered head injuries while helping her child out of their car in a hit-and-run incident.

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses following the collision at around 10.30am on Thursday in Great Yarmouth between a white car-derived van and a black Range Rover, which was parked on the side of the road. The incident happened on North Drive, near to the junctions with Howe Road and Barnard Avenue.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The driver of the Range Rover was reportedly removing her child from the vehicle when the van collided with the open car door.

“The driver of the Range Rover suffered minor head injuries as a result of the incident. The driver of the white vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the manner of driving during the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Dave Moran at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 201 of July 23.