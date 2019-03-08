Search

Advanced search

Fight in which boxer died was unlicensed in 'every way' court told

PUBLISHED: 17:24 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 04 November 2019

Great Yarmouth boxer Jakub Kuba Moczyk. Photo: Magdalena Moczyk/Archant Library

Great Yarmouth boxer Jakub Kuba Moczyk. Photo: Magdalena Moczyk/Archant Library

Archant

A boxing match in which a young fighter died was "unlicensed in every way" after it was revealed the company running the Atlantis Tower Arena had gone into liquidation 18 months earlier.

Jakub Moczyk, known to family and friends as Kuba, was taking part in his first ever bout at the Great Yarmouth arena in November 2016, when he collapsed after a series of blows to the head.

The 22-year-old was taken to the James Paget Hospital but died two days later.

Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, alleged to be the promoter of the event, and medical provider Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, have denied health and safety failings and are standing trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Christopher Brooks, from Norfolk Constabulary's licensing team, admitted the venue did not have a valid premises licence at the time as the company running the building had gone into liquidation in August 2015 without their knowledge.

He said there had been a premises licence with stringent conditions in place since 2005, allowing boxing to take place at the venue on Marine Parade.

You may also want to watch:

"We were under the impression we still had this premises licence operating at the time," he told the court.

"As a result of the investigation it was discovered the company had gone into liquidation, and with the company went the licence."

Expert Leisure Ltd, the company running the Atlantis Arena, had gone into liquidation in August 2015.

Judge David Goodin, questioning Mr Brooks, said: "This whole evening was unlicensed in every way. The premises licence expired 18 months before the event."

Mr Brooks said six days after the fatal bout he had met with the owners of the venue, including Colin Abbott, the former director of Expert Leisure Ltd.

He had been investigating breaches of the licence, including the fact police had not been given a risk assessment 21 days prior to the fight or told it was going to take place.

The venue owners gave police the name and mobile number for Kerpe, and Mr Brooks said Mr Abbott has been interviewed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council over premises licence breaches.

The trial continues, with defence evidence expected to begin on Tuesday morning.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

New deal for City defender

Norwich City centre back Akin Famewo has signed a new longer term deal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Have you seen Stanley the missing pygmy goat?

Pygmy goat Stanley went missing in Honingham, near Dereham, after straying into woodland. Picture: Sarah Porter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists