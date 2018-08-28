Search

Advanced search

Men face jail for supplying class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 12:06 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 20 November 2018

Two men have appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link. Picture Adrian Judd.

Two men have appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Two men are facing jail terms after they admitted supplying class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Officers stopped two men in King Street in the town on October 22 this year and seized a quantity of Class A drugs and mobile phones.

Sonny Patience, 21, of Anstridge Road, London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court, via videolink, on Tuesday (November 20) when he admitted an offence of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.

Also appearing, via videolink, was Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, of Sidcup in Kent, who also admitted an offence of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentencing until December 20 this year.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

When is Stir-Up Sunday 2018 and what’s the best Christmas pudding recipe?

Christmas pudding Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast