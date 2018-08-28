Men face jail for supplying class A drugs

Two men have appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link. Picture Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Two men are facing jail terms after they admitted supplying class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers stopped two men in King Street in the town on October 22 this year and seized a quantity of Class A drugs and mobile phones.

Sonny Patience, 21, of Anstridge Road, London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court, via videolink, on Tuesday (November 20) when he admitted an offence of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.

Also appearing, via videolink, was Jordan Miah-Mora, 18, of Sidcup in Kent, who also admitted an offence of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentencing until December 20 this year.