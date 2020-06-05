Judge warns drug offender spared jail ‘I don’t do second chances’

A man was caught by police with cocaine and cannabis just months after being released under investigation over possession of Class A drugs, a court has heard.

Richie Constant, 27, had been released under investigation in relation to an offence of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Norwich Crown Court heard that wraps of cocaine, each worth between £320 and £400, had been found in a locked box in a bedroom of a property in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, which was raided by police on February 5 last year.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said Constant was released under investigation for those matters when, on August 5 last year, police raided a property in South Market Road, Yarmouth, where the defendant was found.

Constant pointed officers in the direction of a bedside cabinet stating “that’s all I have”.

Two wraps of cocaine were found while police also found bags of cannabis in the loft.

Constant, of Stone Road, Yarmouth, appeared for sentence on Friday (June 5) having admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and another charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Danielle O’Donovan, mitigating, said Constant has learning difficulties which made him a “prime target” for those wanting to get a young man into drug dealing to fund a habit.

But she said Constant had made a great deal of effort to get on the right track and had paid back his drugs debt through legitimate employment.

Judge Andrew Shaw told the defendant he was not going to send him to prison immediately because of his vulnerability, but warned: “I don’t do second chances Mr Constant.”

He said: “Don’t walk out of this room today thinking you’ve got away with this. If you commit more offences or if you breach the terms of the order I impose I will re-sentence you and we will start again and you know what will happen - do you understand me?”

Constant, who broke down in the dock after he was told he was not going to prison and needed a few minutes to compose himself, was given a three-year community order, made up of a 12 month drugs rehabilitation requirement, 200 hours unpaid work, 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR). He was also made the subject of a six month curfew between 8pm and 3.45am.