Search

Advanced search

Judge warns drug offender spared jail ‘I don’t do second chances’

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant ©

A man was caught by police with cocaine and cannabis just months after being released under investigation over possession of Class A drugs, a court has heard.

Richie Constant, 27, had been released under investigation in relation to an offence of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Norwich Crown Court heard that wraps of cocaine, each worth between £320 and £400, had been found in a locked box in a bedroom of a property in Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, which was raided by police on February 5 last year.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said Constant was released under investigation for those matters when, on August 5 last year, police raided a property in South Market Road, Yarmouth, where the defendant was found.

Constant pointed officers in the direction of a bedside cabinet stating “that’s all I have”.

You may also want to watch:

Two wraps of cocaine were found while police also found bags of cannabis in the loft.

Constant, of Stone Road, Yarmouth, appeared for sentence on Friday (June 5) having admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and another charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Danielle O’Donovan, mitigating, said Constant has learning difficulties which made him a “prime target” for those wanting to get a young man into drug dealing to fund a habit.

But she said Constant had made a great deal of effort to get on the right track and had paid back his drugs debt through legitimate employment.

Judge Andrew Shaw told the defendant he was not going to send him to prison immediately because of his vulnerability, but warned: “I don’t do second chances Mr Constant.”

He said: “Don’t walk out of this room today thinking you’ve got away with this. If you commit more offences or if you breach the terms of the order I impose I will re-sentence you and we will start again and you know what will happen - do you understand me?”

Constant, who broke down in the dock after he was told he was not going to prison and needed a few minutes to compose himself, was given a three-year community order, made up of a 12 month drugs rehabilitation requirement, 200 hours unpaid work, 30 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR). He was also made the subject of a six month curfew between 8pm and 3.45am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Are house prices set to crash in Norfolk?

The recent drop in house sales does not signal a lack of demand, says Jan Hytch. Picture: Getty Images

‘Not a lot we can do’ - Organisers ‘sad’ as only two traders turn up to market relaunch

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Not a lot we can do’ - Organisers ‘sad’ as only two traders turn up to market relaunch

Downham's market reopened on Friday, June 5. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Stay cautious’ - Health boss plea to not meet indoors ahead of rainy weekend

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

‘It won’t be business as usual’- dentists prepare for challenges of reopening

Dentists are preparing to reopen their practices. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham
Drive 24