Great Yarmouth man who planned to deal cocaine is jailed

Published: 4:44 PM February 12, 2021

Osvalsa Jovaisas has been jailed for four years and four months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A Great Yarmouth man has been jailed for four years and four months after dealing class A drugs.

Osvaldas Jovaisas, 28, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine at an earlier hearing.

An investigation carried out between the Home Office and Norfolk Constabulary as part of Operation Moonshot led officers to Jovaisas' address on September 16 of last year.

Around 740 grams of cocaine was discovered in a compressed package hidden in the loft, alongside a further 101.14 grams of cocaine. Quantities of cash in excess of £12,000 were also found.

He was taken in for questioning along with another suspect at that address, and was later charged. No further action was taken against the other suspect.

Investigating officer, PC Kane Casburn, said: "This is an excellent result that came from working together with colleagues from the Home Office and taking a significant quantity of cocaine off of the streets.

"The Operation Moonshot East team are working hard to target those supplying drugs within Norfolk, sending out a strong message that we will not tolerate drug dealing.

"With a thorough investigation and assistance from other departments we were able to prove that Osvaldas Jovaisas intended to supply this cocaine onwards to other persons, resulting in a guilty plea.”