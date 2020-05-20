Case of man accused of assaulting police officer adjourned after he was ‘savaged’ by a dog

The case of a man accused of assaulting a police officer had to be adjourned after he was “savaged” by a dog.

Jeffrey Sherratt, 31, has been charged with assault on an emergency worker, a police officer, on April 20 this year.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court yesterday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Danielle O’Donovan appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans appeared on behalf of the defendant.

But Sherratt, of Hawkins Close, Great Yarmouth, did not appear in court for the hearing.

His barrister, Mr Morgans, said Sherratt had been “savaged by a dog” and had received injuries to his hands and was vulnerable to travel at this time.

Mr Morgans asked that the case be adjourned to a future date.

Judge Anthony Bate, who presided over the case via Skype during the coronavirus lockdown, agreed to adjourn the case until June 10.