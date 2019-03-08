Search

Motorcyclist smoked cannabis to beat insomnia, court hears

PUBLISHED: 15:13 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 03 April 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

A motorcyclist was was caught drug-driving smoked cannabis in a bid to beat insomnia, a court was told.

Ryan Kiff, 27, was driving along Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, when police stopped and tested him for drugs and he was found to have cannabis in his system, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that a quantity of cannabis was also found in his possession as well as £242 cash.

He said that when his iPhone was examined it was found to contain messages about supplying drugs to a small number of friends.

Mr Youell said that Kiff had been dealing drugs on the day he was stopped.

Kiff of St Thomas’s Road, Hemsby, admitted drug-driving on August 29 last year, and being concerned in supplying cannabis between March 2017 and August last year.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

The court heard he had a similar conviction for drug-driving in May 2017.

Rob Pollington, for Kiff, said that he smoked cannabis as a way of self-medicating as he struggled with insomnia and anxiety.

He said: “He uses it in the evening in order to deal with his insomnia issues.”

He said that he only supplied cannabis to a small number of friends, which helped subsidise his own usage.

“He is known as someone who has cannabis on occasions.”

He said the text messages were from friends asking if he had any cannabis.

“It was a very low level operation. It was to fund his own habit.”

Judge Katharine Moore told him he could not complain if she sent him straight to jail but said that she was giving him a chance.

She imposed a six-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered Kiff to do 200 hours unpaid work.

She also imposed a three-year driving ban and a £100 fine as it was his second drug-driving offence.

Judge Moore told him: “It is high time you sorted yourself out and made this the beginning of a fresh start.”

She also ordered the confiscation of the cash and drugs and told Kiff: “Do the work and stay out of trouble.”

