Driver arrested for drug driving and possession in Great Yarmouth

Over 1,300 tablets of ezitolam confiscated by Great Yarmouth Police. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police. Archant

A man in Great Yarmouth who crashed his car has been arrested after he was found drug-driving and in possession of more than 1,300 tablets suspected to be etizolam, Great Yarmouth Police has confirmed.

Police officers were initially responding to a collision Monday morning on South Denes Road at around 9am after a car left the road and collided with a barrier. Paramedics then arrived at the scene where they assessed the driver, who was not injured.

He has now been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply, and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

Etizolam, belonging to 'benzodiazepine' class of drugs, is a type of relaxant sometimes used to relieve problems such as seizures, insomnia and anxiety. However, it can be highly addictive and lethal when consumed in large doses.¶