Search

Advanced search

Driver arrested for drug driving and possession in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:48 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 21 January 2020

Over 1,300 tablets of ezitolam confiscated by Great Yarmouth Police. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police.

Over 1,300 tablets of ezitolam confiscated by Great Yarmouth Police. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police.

Archant

A man in Great Yarmouth who crashed his car has been arrested after he was found drug-driving and in possession of more than 1,300 tablets suspected to be etizolam, Great Yarmouth Police has confirmed.

Police officers were initially responding to a collision Monday morning on South Denes Road at around 9am after a car left the road and collided with a barrier. Paramedics then arrived at the scene where they assessed the driver, who was not injured.

He has now been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession with intent to supply, and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

Etizolam, belonging to 'benzodiazepine' class of drugs, is a type of relaxant sometimes used to relieve problems such as seizures, insomnia and anxiety. However, it can be highly addictive and lethal when consumed in large doses.¶

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

Opportunities were missed to prevent six young children being harmed by parents

A father was jailed after shaking his daughter to death - one of the six cases which formed part of the review. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/PA Wire

Toby Carvery shuts for total refit creating 12 new jobs

Captain Manby Toby Carvery, in Sidegate Road, Gorleston has closed for a three week refurbishment Picture: Google

Tottenham v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Ondrej Duda is likely to be a key figure for Norwich City at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists