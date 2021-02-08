News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Boy, 14, assaulted by teenagers while on paper round

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:52 PM February 8, 2021   
Drake Avenue

A boy was assaulted while doing his paper round in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

A 14-year-old boy was assaulted by teenagers on bicycles during his paper round in Great Yarmouth.

The incident happened on Friday, January 29 at about 7.20am when the victim was approached by two other boys, thought to be 16-17, on Drake Avenue.

The boys assaulted the victim, who was left with a headache and pain to his jaw. Officers want to hear from anyone with information.

They should contact PC Luke Demetriou at Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/5998/21.

