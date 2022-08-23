Strike action delays trial of men over death of young boxer

The trial of two men accused of health and safety offences following the death of a boxer in an unlicensed fight has been put off until next year due to industrial action.

Jakub Moczyk, known to family and friends as Kuba, was taking part in his first ever bout at the Great Yarmouth arena in November 2016, when he collapsed after a series of blows to the head.

He died two days later in hospital.

Aurelijus Kerpe, of Great Yarmouth, alleged to be the promoter of the event and medical cover provider Andrew Cowlard, of Ormesby, have both denied health and safety failings.

A trial expected to take three weeks, prosecuted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, was due to begin at Norwich Crown Court on August 31.

But a hearing on Tuesday heard on-going strike action by defence barristers meant it could no longer proceed, despite a witness flying in from America to attend.

Judge Alice Robinson re-scheduled the trial to begin on June 5 next year.