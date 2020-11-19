Search

Advanced search

Seven Albanians in court after boat and 72 migrants seized off Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:14 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 19 November 2020

Seventy two people were arrested following a people smuggling bust on a fishing boat intercepted off Great Yarmouth. Picture: NCA

Seventy two people were arrested following a people smuggling bust on a fishing boat intercepted off Great Yarmouth. Picture: NCA

Archant

Seven Albanian nationals have appeared in court after a fishing boat containing 69 migrants was intercepted off Great Yarmouth.

UK law enforcement agencies arrested all 72 people on board a 30m fishing vessel sailing from the Ostend area of Belgium, including three crew on suspicion of people smuggling, on Wednesday morning.

A Latvian national and two Ukrainian nationals were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

Border Force cutters intercepted the boat off Great Yarmouth and took it under control late on Tuesday, before escorting the vessel into Harwich harbour in the early hours of the following morning.

Seven men appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, charged with knowingly entering the United Kingdom without leave, under the Immigration Act 1971.

Ledjan Lleshi, 29, Eneert Vezi, 29, Ergi Gremi, 23, Erest Gjika, 19, and Kristian Paplekaj, 27, all appeared on video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre and entered guilty pleas to the charge.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said: “The vessel was attempting to enter the UK unnoticed when it was intercepted.”

You may also want to watch:

She said the other defendants were due to appear at other courts across the region on the same day.

David Allan, representing the five as duty solicitor, said all accepted intending to enter the country unlawfully, without an appropriate visa, due to “economic and financial circumstances resulting in fairly extreme hardship”.

He said none of the men were able to pay any financial penalty or undertake any form of community order, adding: “In reality, whatever sentence you impose, upon release, they will be detained by immigration services in any event.

“I urge you to take a pragmatic view and impose the minimum sentence possible to avoid overburdening the prison service.”

All five men were sentenced to eight-week custodial sentences.

Two other men, aged 35 and 27, represented by Imran Rashid, entered no pleas to the charge, pending referrals to the national mechanism for identifying victims of modern slavery.

Both were released on bail to an immigration facility until a hearing on January 19.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parts of north Norfolk had hardly any Covid cases last week, but infection rate is surging elsewhere

Quiet Sheringham during the first weekend of the second lockdown. The town was one area of north Norfolk which recorded no new cases last week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school prom

Former Reepham High School head of PE Katherine Lake who has been banned from teaching by a disciplinary panel. Picture: Matthew Usher

Community mourns death of ‘caring and dedicated’ farmer and family man

Farmer Brian Hull pictured in a wheat field Picture: THE HULL FAMILY

‘The tangy chicken was delicious’ Roti, Norwich food review

The lamb vindaloo (£9.95) with special fried rice (£3.50) from Roti in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Police hunt man wanted for assaults and theft

Lawrence Betts, from the Eye area of Suffolk, is wanted for aggravated bodily harm offences and theft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary