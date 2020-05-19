Search

Advanced search

Banned drug driver caught behind wheel of stolen BMW convertible

PUBLISHED: 07:58 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 19 May 2020

A grey BMW convertible was stolen on Monday, May 18, but was later recovered by police. Picture: NSRAPT

A grey BMW convertible was stolen on Monday, May 18, but was later recovered by police. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A driver already banned from the road was caught by police behind the wheel of a stolen car while under the influence of drugs.

A grey BMW convertible was reported stolen on Monday, May 18.

You may also want to watch:

It was found by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) later that day, on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth.

After stopping the car, police discovered that the driver had been banned from the road and failed a drugs test.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences including disqualified driving, drug driving and theft of the car.

The stolen BMW will be reunited with its owner.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Parking charges to return as people go back to work

Priority car parking for key town centre workers in Kings Lynn and Hunstanton is being phased out by west Norfolk council. Picture: GettyImages

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘It makes me feel isolated’: Deaf community call for more awareness during pandemic

Melissa Julings has spoken out in support of the deaf community during the pandemic. Photo: Melissa Julings
Drive 24