Banned drug driver caught behind wheel of stolen BMW convertible
PUBLISHED: 07:58 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 19 May 2020
A driver already banned from the road was caught by police behind the wheel of a stolen car while under the influence of drugs.
A grey BMW convertible was reported stolen on Monday, May 18.
It was found by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) later that day, on Caister Road in Great Yarmouth.
After stopping the car, police discovered that the driver had been banned from the road and failed a drugs test.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences including disqualified driving, drug driving and theft of the car.
The stolen BMW will be reunited with its owner.
