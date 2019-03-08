Search

Anglers fined almost £2,500 for illegal fishing on Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 15:34 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 08 April 2019

Rollesby Broad from the Waterside. Photo by John Paul.

Rollesby Broad from the Waterside. Photo by John Paul.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Five anglers caught fishing illegally on the Norfolk Broads have been fined a total of almost £2,500.

Sunset on Womack Water.Sunset on Womack Water.

The four men and one woman were convicted at Luton Magistrates’ Court last month of fishing without a licence on rivers in the region.

Alan Waters, 52, and Rebecca Louise Brock, 30, both of Yarmouth Way in Great Yarmouth, were caught on Rollesby Broad on August 30 last year.

They were each fined £440.

Simon Wright, 59, from Clacton-on-Sea, and John Roberts, 51, from Westcliff-on-Sea, were caught fishing without licences on the River Bure on August 22 last year.

Each man was also fined £440.

A fifth angler, Paul Cairns, 52, from Nottingham, was caught on Womack Water on September 19 last year.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £660.

The majority of offences were identified during routine patrols and partnership patrols, where Fisheries Enforcement Officers were joined by colleagues from partner agencies such as Norfolk Police and the Broads Authority.

Illegal fishing should be reported to the Environment Agency’s Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

