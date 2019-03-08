Search

Man released on bail following graveyard stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:43 07 August 2019

A man has been bailed after a person was stabbed in the chest in a Great Yarmouth churchyard Picture: Archant

Archant

A man who was arrested after a person was stabbed in the chest in a graveyard has been released on bail.

The suspect in his 30s was arrested following the incident at the cemetery in Nelson Road North, Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 30, to reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, also a man in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

His injuries were not life threatening.

Police cordoned the corner of the cemetery off alongside Nelson Road North as they investigated the incident last Wednesday.

Four small tents that people looked to be living in were within the cordon.

The suspect will have to report back to police on August 28.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555111.

