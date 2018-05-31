Photo frames stamped on as grave is damaged three times

Lowestoft Cemetery. Picture: Nick Butcher © Archant 2012

Witnesses are being sought after a grave was vandalised three times during a recent spate of damage.

Photo frames have been stamped on and solar lights snapped as the grave in Lowestoft cemetery was targeted on three separate occasions.

With officers seeking information, a police spokesman said: “The offences have taken place between January and April of this year at Lowestoft Cemetery in Normanston Drive.

“The damage at the grave – which is close to an alleyway - consists of photo frames being stamped on and solar lights snapped.”

These incidents come after a baby’s grave was damaged and memorial items were thrown around Lowestoft Cemetery.

Items left in memory of the young infant, as well as a name plaque on the grave, were removed and thrown around on Friday, March 27 between 3.30pm and 7.45pm. No other graves were damaged during this incident.

Witnesses to the recent spate of damage or anyone with information about these offences should call the Crime Co-ordination Centre, quoting reference 21665/20, on 101.