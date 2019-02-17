‘Offensive’ graffiti sprayed on buildings across town

Police have launched an investigation after graffiti was sprayed across buildings in Downham Market. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant © 2012

Police have launched an investigation after graffiti was sprayed across buildings in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn police confirmed on Twitter that “offensive graffiti” had been sprayed on premises in Downham Market overnight.

The graffiti had been spray painted on premises in Wales Court, Priory Road and Chapel Street.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 36/11267/19.