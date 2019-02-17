Search

‘Offensive’ graffiti sprayed on buildings across town

17 February, 2019 - 13:37
Police have launched an investigation after graffiti was sprayed across buildings in Downham Market. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Police have launched an investigation after graffiti was sprayed across buildings in a Norfolk town.

King’s Lynn police confirmed on Twitter that “offensive graffiti” had been sprayed on premises in Downham Market overnight.

The graffiti had been spray painted on premises in Wales Court, Priory Road and Chapel Street.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 36/11267/19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

