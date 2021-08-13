News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Vandals deface war memorial with offensive graffiti

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:25 PM August 13, 2021   
Vandals sprayed offensive graffiti onto a war memorial at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth.

Vandals sprayed offensive graffiti onto a war memorial at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Vandals sprayed offensive graffiti onto a war memorial in Great Yarmouth.  

It happened between 4pm on Tuesday August 10 and 6.30am on Wednesday August 11 in St George’s Park. 

Offensive graffiti was spray painted on the floor, furniture and back of the war memorial. 

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.  

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been driving the area around the park and may have relevant dash cam footage. 

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information should contact PC Richard Temple at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58120/21.  

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
  2. 2 Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
  3. 3 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
  1. 4 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
  2. 5 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  3. 6 Body of man in 50s found in house in Dereham
  4. 7 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
  5. 8 Council house damp setting off seizures, claims mum of two
  6. 9 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
  7. 10 North Norfolk manor house with sea views for sale for £1.2m
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Perseid meteor shower in 2016.

One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Smith family who are appealing for help finding a home in the Sheringham area after the owner of

Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Two policemen watch the anti-vax protest from a distance.

Updated

Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon