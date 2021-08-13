Vandals deface war memorial with offensive graffiti

Published: 5:25 PM August 13, 2021

Vandals sprayed offensive graffiti onto a war memorial at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Vandals sprayed offensive graffiti onto a war memorial in Great Yarmouth.

It happened between 4pm on Tuesday August 10 and 6.30am on Wednesday August 11 in St George’s Park.

Offensive graffiti was spray painted on the floor, furniture and back of the war memorial.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been driving the area around the park and may have relevant dash cam footage.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information should contact PC Richard Temple at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58120/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.