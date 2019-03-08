Do you know this King's Lynn tagger?
PUBLISHED: 11:16 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 20 August 2019
Do you recognise this signature? If so, police would like to hear from you.
The cryptic "tag" has started appearing on the Reffley Estate in King's Lynn.
When police took to social media to appeal for information, they were sent further examples of the unknown person's handiwork.
Similar signatures - resembling the word Zed - have appeared on a fence and street furniture on the estate.
Police and councils can issue a £75 fixed penalty ticket to anyone caught comitting a minor graffiti offence.
In more serious cases artists could be prosecuted for causing criminal damage and could face jail or a fine.
