Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Do you know this King's Lynn tagger?

PUBLISHED: 11:16 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 20 August 2019

Police are trying to trace a graffiti artist in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are trying to trace a graffiti artist in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Do you recognise this signature? If so, police would like to hear from you.

The cryptic "tag" has started appearing on the Reffley Estate in King's Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

When police took to social media to appeal for information, they were sent further examples of the unknown person's handiwork.

Similar signatures - resembling the word Zed - have appeared on a fence and street furniture on the estate.

Police and councils can issue a £75 fixed penalty ticket to anyone caught comitting a minor graffiti offence.

In more serious cases artists could be prosecuted for causing criminal damage and could face jail or a fine.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Mother fears daughter is ‘left with scars forever’ amid claims she was cut with scalpel during emergency C-section

Amber Woollard's daughter Valenci was born with a two-inch laceration beneath her nose. Picture: Amber Woollard

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Teenager arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill

Police have arrested a man following an incident in Dereham on Monday night. Picture: Archant

Norwich City legend donates ‘incredible’ €18,000 to Irish children’s hospital

Popular former Norwich City star Wes Hoolahan has donated more than €18,000 to a children’s hospital in Ireland after a charity legends match at Carrow Road. Picture: Temple Street Foundation

Yankee Traveller ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

Man found with extreme child pornography dodges jail

David Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists