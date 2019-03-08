Do you know this man? Police appeal after graffiti sprayed on building

The public is being asked to help identify this man after graffiti was sprayed on a building in Norwich.

Norfolk police said a building at Bridgemaster Court was targeted on Monday, May 6.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/31413/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.