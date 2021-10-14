News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GPS equipment stolen from five tractors in village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:55 PM October 14, 2021   
Watton Road, Larling, Norfolk

GPS equipment was stolen from five tractors in Watton Road, Larling. - Credit: Google

GPS equipment has been stolen from five tractors in a village in Norfolk. 

Thieves stole the equipment in the Watton Road area of Larling between 2am and 3am on Thursday, October 7.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information should contact PC Callum Douglas at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/74475/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

