GPS equipment stolen from five tractors in village

Published: 2:55 PM October 14, 2021

GPS equipment was stolen from five tractors in Watton Road, Larling. - Credit: Google

GPS equipment has been stolen from five tractors in a village in Norfolk.

Thieves stole the equipment in the Watton Road area of Larling between 2am and 3am on Thursday, October 7.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information should contact PC Callum Douglas at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/74475/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.