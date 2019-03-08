Norwich GP practice manager to take leap of faith for abuse charity

Jan Hardinge, practice manager, Wensum Valley Medical Practice. PIC: Supplied by Norwich CCG. Archant

The manager of a Norfolk GP practice is preparing to celebrate her birthday - by jumping 13,000 foot out of a plane to raise money for a charity which supports victims of domestic abuse.

Jan Hardinge, manager of Wensum Valley Medical Practice in Norwich, is preparing to make the leap on her 58th birthday later this month in aid of Leeway.

She said “I had never even thought of doing one before”

“It seemed like fate when the Leeway leaflet dropped onto my desk with the sky dive on my birthday, I felt compelled to do it.”

Although this will be her first charity jump she is hoping to raise £1,000 for the charity which has been supporting adults and children affected by domestic abuse in Norfolk since 1974.

She has so far raised £280 ahead of the charity skydive which will take place at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, March 17.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, said: “I would like to thank Jan for taking part in our skydive, raising money for adults, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse.

“Jan and the staff at Wensum Valley Medical Practice have been fantastic supporters of Leeway, holding a cake bake fundraiser for us before Christmas.

“I would like to thank Jan and everyone that is taking part in the event, as well as those who have sponsored someone.

“The money raised will enable us to continue to offer a high-quality service to those experiencing domestic abuse.”

Leeway offers a range of services including, safe refuge accommodation, outreach support in the community, children’s services and an advocacy service.

In 2017 the EDP and Norwich Evening News helped to raise more than £11,000 for Leeway as part of Kerri’s Campaign.

The campaign was launched in memory of Kerri McAuley who was brutally murdered by her former partner and serial abuser Joe Storey at her Norwich home in January 2017.

The campaign broke through its £10,000 target in a little over a month and has been used to help kit out the charity’s new domestic violence safe house.

Go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jan-Hardinge to find out more about the charity skydive or to find out how to pledge money towards the fundraising event.