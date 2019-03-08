Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich GP practice manager to take leap of faith for abuse charity

PUBLISHED: 16:28 08 March 2019

Jan Hardinge, practice manager, Wensum Valley Medical Practice. PIC: Supplied by Norwich CCG.

Jan Hardinge, practice manager, Wensum Valley Medical Practice. PIC: Supplied by Norwich CCG.

Archant

The manager of a Norfolk GP practice is preparing to celebrate her birthday - by jumping 13,000 foot out of a plane to raise money for a charity which supports victims of domestic abuse.

Jan Hardinge, manager of Wensum Valley Medical Practice in Norwich, is preparing to make the leap on her 58th birthday later this month in aid of Leeway.

She said “I had never even thought of doing one before”

“It seemed like fate when the Leeway leaflet dropped onto my desk with the sky dive on my birthday, I felt compelled to do it.”

“I had never even thought of doing one before.”

Although this will be her first charity jump she is hoping to raise £1,000 for the charity which has been supporting adults and children affected by domestic abuse in Norfolk since 1974.

She has so far raised £280 ahead of the charity skydive which will take place at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, March 17.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, said: “I would like to thank Jan for taking part in our skydive, raising money for adults, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse.

“Jan and the staff at Wensum Valley Medical Practice have been fantastic supporters of Leeway, holding a cake bake fundraiser for us before Christmas.

“I would like to thank Jan and everyone that is taking part in the event, as well as those who have sponsored someone.

“The money raised will enable us to continue to offer a high-quality service to those experiencing domestic abuse.”

Leeway offers a range of services including, safe refuge accommodation, outreach support in the community, children’s services and an advocacy service.

In 2017 the EDP and Norwich Evening News helped to raise more than £11,000 for Leeway as part of Kerri’s Campaign.

The campaign was launched in memory of Kerri McAuley who was brutally murdered by her former partner and serial abuser Joe Storey at her Norwich home in January 2017.

The campaign broke through its £10,000 target in a little over a month and has been used to help kit out the charity’s new domestic violence safe house.

Go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jan-Hardinge to find out more about the charity skydive or to find out how to pledge money towards the fundraising event.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Seaside guest house hit with enforcement notice after operating as HMO

Kitchen and communal facilities at Rhonadean in Great Yarmouth were described as “very inadequate” by a planning inspector who visited the premises earlier this year. Photo: Archant

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon disagrees with cause of death of man who died shortly after surgery

Christopher Kingsland died after surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists