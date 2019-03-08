Search

Part of street sealed off and incident tents put up amid police investigation

PUBLISHED: 09:47 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 09 November 2019

Police have put up tents at Fastolff Avenue in Gorleston. Photo: Submitted

A police investigation is under way in a Norfolk town, with part of a street cordoned off and incident tents put up.

Police tents in Gorleston. Photo: Submitted

Two blue and white police incident tents have appeared this morning (Saturday, November 9) at the junction of Fastolff Avenue and Campion Avenue in Gorleston.

The tents are on a patch of grass and police cars are in the area.

Norfolk police have confirmed they are attending an incident and will release further details in due course.

