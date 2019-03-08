Part of street sealed off and incident tents put up amid police investigation
PUBLISHED: 09:47 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 09 November 2019
A police investigation is under way in a Norfolk town, with part of a street cordoned off and incident tents put up.
Police tents in Gorleston. Photo: Submitted
Two blue and white police incident tents have appeared this morning (Saturday, November 9) at the junction of Fastolff Avenue and Campion Avenue in Gorleston.
The tents are on a patch of grass and police cars are in the area.
Norfolk police have confirmed they are attending an incident and will release further details in due course.
