Man denies murder of 83-year-old woman
- Credit: Archant
A man has denied the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Gorleston.
Allan Scott, 41, is due to stand trial in February having been charged with the murder of Patricia Holland.
The pensioner was last seen on July 24 last year at around 9.20pm near her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.
Her family reported concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.
Following extensive searches of her home, partial human remains were discovered.
Appearing at Norwich Crown Court via video link from prison on Monday (July 25), Scott, formerly of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, pleaded not guilty to murder.
He also denied preventing the burial of her body by burning it.
A trial, expected to last three weeks, has been set for February 20 next year by Judge Alice Robinson.
In a previous statement, the family said that Ms Holland "spent her days trying to help others".