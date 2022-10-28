Man accused of murdering 83-year-old woman appears in court
- Credit: Archant/Norfolk Police
A man who has denied the murder of an 83-year-old woman has agreed to undergo further psychological assessments ahead of standing trial.
Allan Scott, 42, is due to stand trial next year having pleaded not guilty to the murder of Patricia Holland and preventing the burial of her remains.
The pensioner was last seen on July 24 last year near her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.
Her family reported concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.
Following extensive searches of her home, partial human remains were discovered.
Appearing at King’s Lynn Crown Court via video link from Norwich prison on Friday (October 28), Scott, formerly a neighbour of the pensioner, said he was now willing to cooperate having previously refused.
A trial date in June was ‘vacated’ after Scott was found unfit to enter a plea.
Karim Khalil KC said he was now engaging with his defence counsel team and with psychological assessments reports.
Judge Alice Robinson extended Scott's prison remand until February 24.