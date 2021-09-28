News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Case of man accused of murder of Gorleston woman is adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:11 PM September 28, 2021   
The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother"

Patricia Holland who was murdered after going missing in Gorleston. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The case of a man charged with the murder of an 83-year-old woman in Gorleston has been adjourned for psychiatric tests.

Patricia Holland was last seen on Saturday, July 24 at around 9.20pm near her home in Lowestoft Road, with her family reporting concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.

Following extensive searches of her home police said partial human remains were discovered.

Allan Scott, 41, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 28) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

But Danielle O'Donovan, defending Scott, said her client, who has a "significant history" of mental health issues, is yet to have psychiatric tests meaning the hearing would be ineffective.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the plea and trial preparation hearing until November 12 but wanted the case to be mentioned on October 6 to discuss progress.

A potential trial date of January 10 next year has been identified.

In a previous statement, the family said that Ms Holland "spent her days trying to help others".


