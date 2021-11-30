News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Gorleston murder accused refuses to leave cell for court hearing

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:37 PM November 30, 2021
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Gorleston have released CCTV footage of her last known sighting. 

Detectives investigating the murder of Linda Hood (left) released CCTV footage of her last known sighting as part of the probe into her death earlier this year. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man charged with the murder of a woman in Gorleston has refused to leave his cell to attend a court hearing.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am. 

Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood.

Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has since been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

A property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, has been taped off after police launched a murder probe.

A property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, has been taped off after police launched a murder probe following the death of a woman. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

There was due to be a further case management hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 30).

But the court heard Kelly-Bridle, who had been meant to see a psychologist to discuss his fitness to plead in the case, "refused to leave his cell" to attend.

Danielle O'Donovan, defending Kelly-Bridle, said a psychologist had left home in the early hours of this morning to attend but Kelly-Bridle "didn't".

Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Police at the scene in Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the body of Linda Hood was found at a property. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Judge Alice Robinson ordered the defence to provide an updated action plan as to "what went wrong today".  

A provisional date for a trial, which is expected to last three weeks, has provisionally been fixed for May 9 next year.


Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
  2. 2 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  3. 3 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
  1. 4 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
  2. 5 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
  3. 6 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
  4. 7 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
  5. 8 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
  6. 9 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
  7. 10 Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise
Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon