Gorleston murder accused refuses to leave cell for court hearing
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man charged with the murder of a woman in Gorleston has refused to leave his cell to attend a court hearing.
Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.
Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has since been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
There was due to be a further case management hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 30).
But the court heard Kelly-Bridle, who had been meant to see a psychologist to discuss his fitness to plead in the case, "refused to leave his cell" to attend.
Danielle O'Donovan, defending Kelly-Bridle, said a psychologist had left home in the early hours of this morning to attend but Kelly-Bridle "didn't".
Judge Alice Robinson ordered the defence to provide an updated action plan as to "what went wrong today".
A provisional date for a trial, which is expected to last three weeks, has provisionally been fixed for May 9 next year.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
- 2 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
- 3 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
- 4 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
- 5 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
- 6 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
- 7 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
- 8 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
- 9 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
- 10 Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise