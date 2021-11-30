Detectives investigating the murder of Linda Hood (left) released CCTV footage of her last known sighting as part of the probe into her death earlier this year. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man charged with the murder of a woman in Gorleston has refused to leave his cell to attend a court hearing.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.

Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, has since been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

There was due to be a further case management hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 30).

But the court heard Kelly-Bridle, who had been meant to see a psychologist to discuss his fitness to plead in the case, "refused to leave his cell" to attend.

Danielle O'Donovan, defending Kelly-Bridle, said a psychologist had left home in the early hours of this morning to attend but Kelly-Bridle "didn't".

Judge Alice Robinson ordered the defence to provide an updated action plan as to "what went wrong today".

A provisional date for a trial, which is expected to last three weeks, has provisionally been fixed for May 9 next year.



