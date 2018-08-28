Search

Appeal after bikers rode moped without wearing helmets

PUBLISHED: 09:41 23 December 2018

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.

Witnesses are being sought following reports that moped riders were not wearing helmets as they rode around an estate.

Police issued an appeal for information after a “moped was being ridden around the Magdalen Estate in Gorleston with persons on board” not wearing helmets.

In a post on Twitter, Great Yarmouth Police said: “On Wednesday, December 19 2018 between 2pm and 2.30pm, a moped was being ridden around the Magdalen Estate in Gorleston with persons on board wearing no helmets.

“Do you have a DashCam that may have captured those riding the moped?

“If so, please contact 101 quoting 36/79750/18.”

