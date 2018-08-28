Appeal after bikers rode moped without wearing helmets

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Witnesses are being sought following reports that moped riders were not wearing helmets as they rode around an estate.

On Wednesday 19th December 2018 between 1400 & 1430, a moped was being ridden around the Magdalen Est in #Gorleston with persons on board wearing no helmets. Do you have a DashCam that may have captured those riding the moped? If so, please contact 101 quoting 36/79750/18 #PS3117 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) December 23, 2018

