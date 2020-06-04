Search

Man stabbed nephew in row over murdered relative’s bracelet

PUBLISHED: 11:18 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 04 June 2020

Lowestoft Road, Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

A man whose brother was stabbed to death was himself knifed by his uncle following a row over a bracelet belonging to the dead relative.

Eric Whiteman, 53, had wanted a sentimental golden bracelet which had belonged to a family member, who was murdered in 2006.

Norwich Crown Court heard there was an argument about who should inherit the bracelet which “came to a head” on September 13 last year.

Harry O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said the victim had returned to his home in Gorleston and found Whiteman and his 17-year-old son waiting for him.

The argument about the bracelet continued and the victim ended up being pushed back before the pair started grappling.

Mr O’Sullivan said “out of nowhere” and “without warning” Whiteman produced a knife with a 7cm blade and stabbed the victim in the lower back, resulting in a 2cm deep cut which needed treatment at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH).

The tussle continued and the victim received two further superficial cuts, including one on his chin, before the defendant left the scene dumping the knife in a bin outside a school.

The victim read an impact statement in which he described having been “physically and mentally scarred” as a result of the attack by a family member who took a knife with him.

He said it had caused a “huge rift” in the family and left him suffering flashbacks to the incident, which happened over a bracelet belonging to his brother who had been murdered.

The victim said: “It could’ve happened to me too.”

Whiteman, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, appeared at court on Wednesday (June 3) after he previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Sentencing Whiteman to 12 months in prison, Judge Anthony Bate accepted he was of previous good character, but said “a clear and consistent message must go out as to the consequences of carrying a knife in public and using them”.

Danielle O’Donovan, mitigating, said the defendant was a man of “exemplary good character” and could “barely believe that he’s done it”.

Whiteman was also made the subject of a restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting his nephew, his nephew’s wife and child indefinitely.

