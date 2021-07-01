Gorleston murder: Man could face trial in October
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A man could stand trial in October for the murder of a woman found following a fire in Gorleston.
Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.
A post mortem examination concluded she had died from compression to the neck and police have been working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
Paul Kelly-Bridle, 58, from Gorleston, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life and appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday (July 1).
Kelly-Bridle, who wore a grey top and glasses, appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison and spoke only to confirm his name.
A potential trial date of October 18 was pencilled in by Judge Anthony Bate who also fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for September 2.
The defendant, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, was remanded in custody.
Ms Hood has been described by neighbours as a "larger than life woman who always had a smile on her face".
Within a week of her death, on Thursday, June 17, officers arrested a man aged in his 50s in connection with the murder.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail the following day.
On Monday June 21, a second man, also in his 50s, was arrested in the morning in connection with Ms Hood's death.
He was released under police investigation the following evening.
But following an investigation by the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, he will now have no further action taken against him.
Police have previously released CCTV footage showing Mrs Hood getting off a bus along Brasenose Avenue at 1.18pm on Thursday, June 10, the day before her body was found.
In the week following her death Mrs Hood's brother, Tony Green, had spoken out in a bid to help police and has called on the public to help police solve the mystery of who killed his "beloved sister".