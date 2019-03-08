Police hunt for pet owner after Staffordshire Terrier kills cat

Police are looking for a dog owner after a cat was killed in an attack in Gorleston.

The incident saw a dog, described as a chocolate coloured Staffordshire Terrier, attack a cat behind some flats on Leman Road before it ran towards the old railway track.

The cat died as a result of the incident.

According to Norfolk Police, it's believed the same dog was then seen a short time later with a woman near to the Victoria Road roundabout heading in the direction of Lowestoft Road area.

Officers are keen to trace the woman who is described as white, in her mid-30s, with dark long hair in a ponytail and wearing jeans.

It is also believed the woman was accompanied by two young males.

Anyone who may have any information should contact PC Vinny Gray at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101.