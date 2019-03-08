Man appears in court over Norfolk couple's fatal crash

John and Sharon Cooper from Gorleston who died in the crash in Scotland.

A man has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a Norfolk couple by careless driving.

John Cooper, 58, and Sharon Cooper, 56, from Gorleston, died in a crash near Sanquhar in Scotland in May, 2017.

Terence Dillon, 73, from Dumfries, is alleged to have driven into the path of their Harley Davidson motorbike on the A76.

Dillon appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July, 9.

The case has been continued for trial in September.

Mrs Cooper had worked at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) for 25 years and was very popular with her colleagues.

In 2017, the hospital's then deputy chief executive Anna Hills, said she would be sadly missed.

A number of other emotional tributes were also paid at the time.

Their neighbours Alan and Gill Tweed, said: "The Cooper family were a lovely, friendly couple who will be sorely missed by us all."