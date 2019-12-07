'No insurance, no car': Warning after vehicle is seized

The car was seized by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team after the vehicle was stopped on the A47 at Gorleston on Friday, December 6. PIcture: NSRAPT Twitter Archant

A car has been seized by police as the motorist had no insurance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#A47 Gorleston - Vehicle stopped and driver reported for no insurance. #Sec165 - Drivers reply after caution was the insurance was to expensive #Seized #NotWorthTheRisk #NoInsNoCar. 810/7007. pic.twitter.com/mVb8ZPm2O8 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 6, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on the A47 at Gorleston on Friday, December 6.

The driver was found to have no insurance and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

After receiving a caution the motorist told officers that "insurance was too expensive."

The NSRAPT team Tweeted: "A47 Gorleston - Vehicle stopped and driver reported for no insurance.

"Sec 165 - Driver's reply after caution was the insurance was too expensive.

"Seized.

"Not Worth The Risk.

"NoInsNoCar."