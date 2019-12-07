'No insurance, no car': Warning after vehicle is seized
PUBLISHED: 08:37 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 07 December 2019
A car has been seized by police as the motorist had no insurance.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on the A47 at Gorleston on Friday, December 6.
The driver was found to have no insurance and the vehicle was subsequently seized.
After receiving a caution the motorist told officers that "insurance was too expensive."
The NSRAPT team Tweeted: "A47 Gorleston - Vehicle stopped and driver reported for no insurance.
"Sec 165 - Driver's reply after caution was the insurance was too expensive.
"Seized.
"Not Worth The Risk.
"NoInsNoCar."
