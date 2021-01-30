Boy, 16, finishes KFC late shift to find his bike - and ride home - stolen

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Pacey Munday, 16, finished his shift at midnight to discover his ride home had been stolen - Credit: Adrian Munday

A 16-year-old boy working at KFC finished his late shift to find his bike missing - only to see an identical model on a local buying and selling page less than a day later.

Pacey Munday, from Gorleston, had been working 5pm-midnight on Wednesday at the KFC drive-thru by Alexandra Road in Great Yarmouth.

His dad, Adrian, 36, said his son had been fitting in late shifts around schoolwork to get a bit of money in the bank.

Pacey's stolen Carrera bike, which cost £300 from Halfords, was bought with the savings he'd made from the paper round he'd been doing since he was 13.

Mr Munday said: "Luckily Pacey got a lift home from a colleague, but it's devastating to see all his hard work just go to nothing like that.

"He's been up to check the CCTV at KFC and it shows someone cutting through the lock and walking off with his bike.

"It's so disrespectful because there's nothing else Pacey could have done. It was locked and secured near the shop. It's his only way of getting around as a 16-year-old."

According to Mr Munday, the "worst thing of all" was then seeing an identical bike on a selling page at 1pm the next day.

Mr Munday believes the stolen bike had been listed hours later on a local buying and selling page - Credit: Facebook

"At that point, a red mist came over my eyes and I took to Facebook to vent. I probably shouldn't have done that, because if I hadn't announced his bike had been stolen I might have been able to contact the seller and go get it back", he said.

"I knew it was Pacey's bike because the accessories and anodised blue font were amendments I added myself."

Police confirmed a bike had been stolen from Regent Road in Great Yarmouth between 5pm and 11.59pm on Wednesday, January 27.

They said enquiries were ongoing, and anyone with information should contact PC Kim Love at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Mr Munday continued: "We know we probably won't get the bike back, but we want to raise awareness.

"Bike theft is really bad in Great Yarmouth, Caister and Gorleston. I had my own bike stolen from outside my front door about three years ago.

"We just want people to know what Pacey's bike looks like so they can report it if they see it. We'd rather it was dumped in a ditch somewhere than this thief bagging themselves £140 at his expense."







