Police search for stabbing victim who fled scene of assault

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff Archant

Police are today hunting for the victim of a reported stabbing last night in Norwich after they fled the scene of their own assault.

Officers were called to Goodman Square, near Old Palace Road at around 5pm on Thursday evening following reports a person had been stabbed.

Police and other emergency services attended, but by the time they ahd arrived the victim had fled the scene.

Two men, both aged in their late teens, have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They have been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to try and locate the victim and a cordon has been put in place at the scene while initial investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the victim in the assault should contact Norfolk Police on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively information can be left anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.