Gold bars stolen from St Benedict's Street shop
PUBLISHED: 15:47 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 26 April 2019
Archant
Police are searching for three people in connection with the theft of gold bars and medals from a Norwich shop.
The items were stolen from a shop on St Benedict's Street on Friday 15 March 2019.
Officers have now released an image of three people they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise them, or anyone with information, should contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
