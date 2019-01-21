Was escaped goat one of the famous Bagot herd that spends summer holidays on Cromer cliff face?

The goat was spotted again on Sunday afternoon, but has now been found. Photo: Peter Rounce Archant

A goat that went AWOL for about 48 hours has been found.

The escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm. Photo: PETER ROUNCE The escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm. Photo: PETER ROUNCE

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat “with large horns” on the loose on the A149 in Blakeney and nearby Wiveton on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

But PC Jon Parker tweeted today that it had been found.

He said: “I got tweeted by the lady and her daughter who found it and I think the owner Mark Frosdick had posted on Facebook about it and the lady who found the goat knew the owner so was able to organise the reunion!

The goat is believed to be one of the Cromer Bagots that spend their summer holidays on the cliff face in the north Norfolk town, eating the foliage which overgrows there. They are now grazing at Salthouse Heath and Kelling Heath, both in north Norfolk, on their winter break.