Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Was escaped goat one of the famous Bagot herd that spends summer holidays on Cromer cliff face?

21 January, 2019 - 15:24
The goat was spotted again on Sunday afternoon, but has now been found. Photo: Peter Rounce

The goat was spotted again on Sunday afternoon, but has now been found. Photo: Peter Rounce

Archant

A goat that went AWOL for about 48 hours has been found.

The escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm. Photo: PETER ROUNCEThe escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm. Photo: PETER ROUNCE

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat “with large horns” on the loose on the A149 in Blakeney and nearby Wiveton on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

But PC Jon Parker tweeted today that it had been found.

He said: “I got tweeted by the lady and her daughter who found it and I think the owner Mark Frosdick had posted on Facebook about it and the lady who found the goat knew the owner so was able to organise the reunion!

The goat is believed to be one of the Cromer Bagots that spend their summer holidays on the cliff face in the north Norfolk town, eating the foliage which overgrows there. They are now grazing at Salthouse Heath and Kelling Heath, both in north Norfolk, on their winter break.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Former soldier, 20, drowned in ditch after taking cocaine and ketamine

An inquest determined James Cossey drowned following a rave in Somerleyton last year. Photo courtesy of Angus Ives.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists