Sports equipment damaged in Sheringham break in

Stock image of a police officer. Picture: Archant

Three football goals were damaged when a goal compound was broken into in north Norfolk.

It happened between May 17 and May 20 at Sheringham and Districts Sports Association on Weybourne Road, Sheringham.

A goal compound was broken in to, and those responsible damaged nets and a bar on three goals.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information concerning those responsible.

Contact PC Ian Smith at Sheringham Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.