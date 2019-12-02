Search

Advanced search

'It was touch and go' - Police dog injured on duty

PUBLISHED: 15:53 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 02 December 2019

PD Gizmo, who was injured on duty. Photo: Norwich Police

PD Gizmo, who was injured on duty. Photo: Norwich Police

Norwich Police

A Norfolk police dog has been injured while working in Great Yarmouth.

PD Gizmo and his handler PC Watson were called to search an area for discarded property after an altercation in Great Yarmouth.

While searching, Gizmo jumped down a step and onto leaves that were concealing a broken wine bottle.

Glass went into his paw and cut an artery, meaning "he lost a lot of blood."

A spokesman for Norwich Police said: "PD Gizmo was taken to the out of hours vets and they rushed him into surgery where it was touch and go whether he'd recover due to blood loss.

"He is now resting at home with his handler but it is unclear whether or not he will fully recover.

"He has further vets appointments booked in the next week to check on progress."

The official Twitter account for the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit praised staff at Taverham Vets for their help and said Gizmo has "strict orders to rest."

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston has been closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Reindeer escapes from Christmas event

A reindeer - probably looking similar to this one - was on the loose in north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Norwich City transfer rumour: City interested in AC Milan midfielder

Norwich City are reportedly monitoring the development of young Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

The A149 at Old Hunstanton Road has been closed following a crash involving a bus. Picture Twitter/JonnyWilliams

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Father of teenage crash victim’s emotional plea for motorists to pay attention

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

General Election 2019: Firms expanding despite Brexit fears

Fountains Fresh MD Jack Hanson with Elizabeth Truss at its cold store near Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Todd shows Arsenal what they could have had

Todd Cantwell celebrates scoring City's second goal against his boyhood club Arsenal on Sunday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists