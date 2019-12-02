'It was touch and go' - Police dog injured on duty

PD Gizmo, who was injured on duty. Photo: Norwich Police Norwich Police

A Norfolk police dog has been injured while working in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PD Gizmo and his handler PC Watson were called to search an area for discarded property after an altercation in Great Yarmouth.

While searching, Gizmo jumped down a step and onto leaves that were concealing a broken wine bottle.

Glass went into his paw and cut an artery, meaning "he lost a lot of blood."

A spokesman for Norwich Police said: "PD Gizmo was taken to the out of hours vets and they rushed him into surgery where it was touch and go whether he'd recover due to blood loss.

"He is now resting at home with his handler but it is unclear whether or not he will fully recover.

"He has further vets appointments booked in the next week to check on progress."

The official Twitter account for the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit praised staff at Taverham Vets for their help and said Gizmo has "strict orders to rest."