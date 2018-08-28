Man and woman admit causing horse unnecessary suffering

Two people will be sentenced later this year after they admitted charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Steven Peachey, 29, and Emma Benson, 33, both of Common Road, Gissing, near Diss were due before Norwich Magistrates on Wednesday (January 30).

They both faced charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a horse, a filly called Princess, between February 8 and March 8 last year.

It is said that they did not adequately investigate and address the cause of the horse’s poor and underweight body condition. They also both faced charges of failing in their duty of a person responsible for an animal to ensure its welfare. Between February 12 and March 8 last year, they failed to meet her need for a suitable living environment.

Neither defendant was present in court but both entered guilty pleas to the charges.

The court heard the RSPCA was seeking to ban them from keeping horses in the future.

The case was adjourned until April 10 for sentence.