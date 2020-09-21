Girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint by three men
PUBLISHED: 11:51 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 21 September 2020
A 12-year-old girl was robbed at knifepoint by three men as she walked through a Norfolk town.
The victim was on Norwich Road in Thetford at around 8.15pm on Friday, September 18, when she was approached by three men armed with knives.
They verbally threatened her and demanded money, before the girl handed over £25.
The suspects subsequently fled the scene and the girl was not injured.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnesses the robbery.
Local residents with CCTV or any motorists who were in the area and have relevant dash cam footage are also being encouraged to come forward.
Witnesses should contact Det Con Daniel Mather at Thetford CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference 36/65725/20.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
