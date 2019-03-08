Girl grabbed by stranger in a car
PUBLISHED: 16:51 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 September 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Norwich yesterday.
A girl aged in her late teens was walking along Christchurch Road at approximately 7.30am on September 10 when she was approached by a man in a black car.
The man stopped and spoke to the girl before grabbing her and attempting to pull her towards his car.
The female managed to pull away before the suspect drove off.
The man is described as white, in his mid-30's with blonde hair, and of muscular build.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DI Chris Burgess at Bethel Street CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/63531/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111
