Young girl left with puncture wounds after being bitten by dog on beach

A young girl was left with puncture wounds after she was attacked by a dog on a beach in Norfolk.

The incident happened on Sunday, September 11, on Old Hunstanton Beach while the girl was walking with a family member.

She was left with teeth marks after being bitten on the backside by the dog.

The victim also sustained bruising and cuts to her arms.

The dog is described as a black and white collie-type dog.

Police would like to speak to the owner of the dog or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to assist with the enquiry.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Messenger on 101 or email messengerr@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/70879/22.