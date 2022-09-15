News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Young girl left with puncture wounds after being bitten by dog on beach

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:56 AM September 15, 2022
Old Hunstanton

A young girl was attacked and bitten by a dog while walking along Old Hunstanton Beach - Credit: Chris Bishop

A young girl was left with puncture wounds after she was attacked by a dog on a beach in Norfolk. 

The incident happened on Sunday, September 11, on Old Hunstanton Beach while the girl was walking with a family member.

She was left with teeth marks after being bitten on the backside by the dog.

The victim also sustained bruising and cuts to her arms.

The dog is described as a black and white collie-type dog.

Police would like to speak to the owner of the dog or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to assist with the enquiry.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Messenger on 101 or email messengerr@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/70879/22.

Norfolk Live News
Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A family had to abandon their car after becoming stranded by the tide on Beach Road, Brancaster

Norfolk Live News

Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
St Remigius Church Hall in Hethersett could be converted into two homes and sold off to fund repairs to St Remigius Church.

New mosque to open in Norfolk village

Peter Steward

Logo Icon
Erpingham House vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours fear anti-social behaviour from vegan restaurant

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon