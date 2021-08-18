News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:49 PM August 18, 2021   
A fishing boat, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles were stolen in a spate of garage burglaries in Bradwell.

A fishing boat, remote control aeroplanes and bicycles were stolen in a spate of garage burglaries at St Nicholas Gardens in Bradwell. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after being approached by an unknown man on a Norfolk beach.

The incident is thought to have happened between 1am and 2am on Wednesday, August 18, when the victim was approached on Hunstanton beach by a man who was not known to her - who then sexually assaulted her.

Police have since appealed for anybody who may have witnessed the assault to come forward with information to assist investigations.

Detective sergeant Richard Moden of Norfolk Police, said "Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. 

"We are however keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward and speak with officers”

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/59796/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
  2. 2 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  3. 3 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
  1. 4 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
  2. 5 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  3. 6 'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork
  4. 7 GPS thieves hit three farms in one day
  5. 8 Remembering the heyday of now boarded up Norwich pub
  6. 9 Agency staff being offered higher pay than bin lorry drivers
  7. 10 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
Norfolk Live
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
An unexploded bomb has been discovered in Anderson’s Meadow, Norwich. 

Norfolk Live | Updated

Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon