Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted after being approached by an unknown man on a Norfolk beach.
The incident is thought to have happened between 1am and 2am on Wednesday, August 18, when the victim was approached on Hunstanton beach by a man who was not known to her - who then sexually assaulted her.
Police have since appealed for anybody who may have witnessed the assault to come forward with information to assist investigations.
Detective sergeant Richard Moden of Norfolk Police, said "Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We are however keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward and speak with officers”
Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/59796/21.
