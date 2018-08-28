Appeal to trace man who punched girl, 16, in face in car park assault

A man who punched a teenage girl in the face is still being sought by police.

The 16-year-old girl was assaulted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station about 8.15pm on Saturday, October 20, before the man fled the scene.

Witnesses are still being sought following the assault in the Station Square area of Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a 16-year-old teenage girl, was punched in the face by a male who then fled the scene in the direction of Pier Terrace.

“No serious injuries were caused.”

Followiong the assault a witness appeal was launched on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, and with the hunt still continuing for the man, a police spokesman said: “The offender has not been traced at this time.”

Anyone who may have seen the incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/60772/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org