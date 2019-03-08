Search

Advanced search

Man punches girl, 14, as she walks along road

PUBLISHED: 13:24 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 05 November 2019

The 14-year-old girl was punched by a man in the assault that took place in Banham Road near to the junction of Sir John Leman Road in Beccles on Friday, November 1. Picture: Google Images

The 14-year-old girl was punched by a man in the assault that took place in Banham Road near to the junction of Sir John Leman Road in Beccles on Friday, November 1. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A teenage girl was punched in the arm as she walked along a road.

Police are seeking witnesses to the assault, which happened in Beccles at about 5.30pm on Friday, November 1.

The 14-year-old by a man on Banham Road near to the junction of Sir John Leman Road in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "A male approached a 14-year-old girl and punched her in the arm while she was walking along the road."

Officers believe the offender was dressed in black trousers and black shoes. He is described as being of medium build with short dark hair and is believed to be aged in his late 20s to 30s. After the assault, the man ran off towards Coney Hill in Beccles.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour or who has dashcam footage should call Lowestoft NRT on 101 quoting 37/66395/19 or email Agnieszka.Mann2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Road set to close for six weeks for pavement works

Drivers are set to face delays because of road works. Picture: Chris Bishop

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Whale seen off Norfolk coast was ‘the size of a snall fishing boat’

A humpback whale is believed to have been seen off Cley in Norfolk Picture: Wikipeadia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists