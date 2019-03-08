Man punches girl, 14, as she walks along road

A teenage girl was punched in the arm as she walked along a road.

Police are seeking witnesses to the assault, which happened in Beccles at about 5.30pm on Friday, November 1.

The 14-year-old by a man on Banham Road near to the junction of Sir John Leman Road in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "A male approached a 14-year-old girl and punched her in the arm while she was walking along the road."

Officers believe the offender was dressed in black trousers and black shoes. He is described as being of medium build with short dark hair and is believed to be aged in his late 20s to 30s. After the assault, the man ran off towards Coney Hill in Beccles.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour or who has dashcam footage should call Lowestoft NRT on 101 quoting 37/66395/19 or email Agnieszka.Mann2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk