Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Motorists duped into ‘ghost broking’ fake insurance scam

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:57 AM July 5, 2022
Police seizing car for no insurance

Motorists who fall victim to insurance scams risk prosecution and having their vehicle seized - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned against online offers of cut-price insurance amid a rise in ‘ghost broker’ scams.  

It comes after an investigation by Which? found social media scam adverts giving motorists fraudulent cover.

Ghost brokers are unlicensed individuals or companies that pose as middlemen for insurance companies and claim to be able to find cheap car insurance prices.

They particularly target those struggling to get affordable cover.

Man hands using smart phone

People are being warned to be alert for ghost broker fake car insurance adverts - Credit: Getty Images

It results in people paying for insurance documents that are either doctored or are completely fake. 

Up to 21,000 people in the UK are believed to have fallen victim to this type of insurance scam.

Insurance Fraud Bureau director Ben Fletcher said: "Young and vulnerable people are constantly being targeted online with fake car insurance deals that are too good to be true, and if they fall for them they're immediately left out of pocket and face having their car seized by the police for no insurance.”

'Ghost Broking' scams can be reported confidentially at insurancefraudbureau.org/cheatline or 0800 4220421.
 

Norfolk

