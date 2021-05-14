News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Woman took drugs and mobile phone into Norwich prison

Christine Cunningham

Published: 5:08 PM May 14, 2021   
Norwich MP Chlose Smith is to meet with bosses and staff at HMP Norwich later this week . Photo : St

Georgina Creckendon was caught trying to take drugs and a mobile phone into Norwich prison - Credit: Steve Adams

A woman admitted attempting to smuggle drugs and a mobile phone into a Norwich prison.

Georgina Creckendon, 30, of Greens Lane, Tilney All Saints, King's Lynn admitted conveying cocaine and heroin into Norwich Prison on March 3, 2020.

She also pleaded guilty to conveying a mobile phone into the prison on the same date when she appeared at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court, on Friday.

Hugh Vass appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Sasha Queffurus, for Creckendon, asked for reports in the case.

She said that Creckendon suffered from the painful condition of fibromyalgia and said she was of previous good character.

Recorder John Hardy adjourned the case for sentencing but warned Creckendon: "The probability is that you will go to prison."

He said that she must co-operate with making of the report and also wanted details about her medical history.

Recorder Hardy adjourned sentence until June 21.

Norfolk

