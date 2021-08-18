News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

BMW driver posed as brother to avoid punishment after crash

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 6:11 PM August 18, 2021   
Between October 2018 and September 2019, Norfolk Constabulary staff received £4,257.99 worth of gift

George Bower jailed six months for perverting the course of justice - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A driver who abandoned a BMW car at the scene of a crash later pretended to police to be his brother to escape any penalty, a court heard.

George Bower,  27, even let the case go to King's Lynn Magistrates under the false name leaving his brother wrongly ending up with six penalty points on his licence, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Steven Attridge, prosecuting, said Bower was disqualified at the time of the accident, which happened in Swanton Road, Dereham, back in July 2017, but because of the deception was able to drive for 11 months before finally being exposed as being the real driver of the BMW and not his brother.

Mr Attridge said the deception came to light when Bower's brother realised he had points on his licence for offences he did not commit and when police investigated further they found  Bower had given them his brother's name, who was innocent of any offences.

Bower of Low Road, Holme Hale, near Thetford, admitted perverting the course of justice. The court heard that at the time of the accident Bower had been banned from driving for excess alcohol.

Michael Clare,  defending, said there had been a long delay in the case coming to court and Bower was a very different person to the one who committed the offence two and half years ago.

He said even allowing for problems caused by Covid there had been extensive delays.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
  2. 2 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
  3. 3 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
  1. 4 Ice cream van banned from street after chimes 'played excessively'
  2. 5 'Banksy bedlam' as crowds rush to see artwork
  3. 6 Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
  4. 7 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
  5. 8 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
  6. 9 Agency staff being offered higher pay than bin lorry drivers
  7. 10 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid

He said Bower was now settled down with a family and had his own successful business and was worried about the impact on his family.

Jailing him for six months Judge Maureen Bacon said as a result of his deception he had been able to drive about for almost a year .

However she accepted he was only 23 at the time and said: "Much has changed in your life."

She added: "You are a very different person to the young man that did these rash and foolish things."

She said offences such as this had to be marked by immediate custody but was making it shorter than it would have been otherwise.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
An unexploded bomb has been discovered in Anderson’s Meadow, Norwich. 

Norfolk Live | Updated

Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters remained on scene until the early hours on Tuesday

Suffolk Live | Updated

Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon