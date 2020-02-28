Appeal to reunite owners with generator

The generator found by Lowestoft police. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a generator which was found this week.

Lowestoft police is hoping to reunite a Honda GY270 Generator, found in Lowestoft this week, with its owner.

Issuing an appeal for help on Facebook and Twitter, and urging anyone with information to come forward, it said: "Can you help?

"Honda GY270 Generator was found this week in the area of Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.

"If you believe that this may belong to you please speak with our front desk staff at Lowestoft police station bringing with you details of the serial number and reference number SC200006015."