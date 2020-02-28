Appeal to reunite owners with generator
PUBLISHED: 10:15 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 28 February 2020
Archant
An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of a generator which was found this week.
Lowestoft police is hoping to reunite a Honda GY270 Generator, found in Lowestoft this week, with its owner.
Issuing an appeal for help on Facebook and Twitter, and urging anyone with information to come forward, it said: "Can you help?
"Honda GY270 Generator was found this week in the area of Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.
"If you believe that this may belong to you please speak with our front desk staff at Lowestoft police station bringing with you details of the serial number and reference number SC200006015."